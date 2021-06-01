Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPCE opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

