Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

