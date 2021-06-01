Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $238,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

