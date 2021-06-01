Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

