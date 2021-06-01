Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.