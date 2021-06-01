Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.99

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 176563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

