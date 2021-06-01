Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

