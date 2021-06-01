Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,245 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.