Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 8,542 shares worth $152,623. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

