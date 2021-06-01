Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 14,951 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,453,000.

PDBC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

