Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 7,093 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000.

BATS CALF opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

