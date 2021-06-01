Lincoln National Corp Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.13 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

