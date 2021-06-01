Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after buying an additional 197,219 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

