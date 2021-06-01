Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

