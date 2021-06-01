Lincoln National Corp Sells 318 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.14 and its 200-day moving average is $264.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.