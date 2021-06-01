Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

