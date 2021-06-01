Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Dolf A. Berle Acquires 18,250 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

