Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.07

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €222.07 ($261.26) and traded as high as €249.35 ($293.35). Linde shares last traded at €247.00 ($290.59), with a volume of 580,321 shares changing hands.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €242.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €222.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

