Linde plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

LIN stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $303.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

