Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $358.32. 7,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $5,206,266. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

