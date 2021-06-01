LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

