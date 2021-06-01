loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.56. loanDepot shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 729 shares.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

