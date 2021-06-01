LondonMetric Property (LMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON: LMP) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2021 – LondonMetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – LondonMetric Property had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – LondonMetric Property had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – LondonMetric Property had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – LondonMetric Property had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

LON:LMP remained flat at $GBX 234.80 ($3.07) during trading hours on Tuesday. 679,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,156.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 457.07. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

