Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $151,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 288,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $149.62 and a one year high of $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

