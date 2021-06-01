Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $822.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

