Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBIZ by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,730,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.