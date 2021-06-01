Lundin Mining Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0741936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUN. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

