Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in May

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Macquarie Group stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $2.589 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

