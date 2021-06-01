Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in May

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Macquarie Group stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.
