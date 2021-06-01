MACRO Consulting Group Buys 254 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.14. 34,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

