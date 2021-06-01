MACRO Consulting Group Buys 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,346.02. 3,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,362.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.