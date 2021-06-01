MACRO Consulting Group Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.97. 21,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,627. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.