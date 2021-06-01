MACRO Consulting Group Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

