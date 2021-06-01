MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 358,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

