MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 358,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.