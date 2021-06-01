Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for about 2.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Macy’s worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 618.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 163,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,254,430. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

