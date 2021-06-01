Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for about 2.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Macy’s worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 618.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE M traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 163,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,254,430. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.
In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.
Macy’s Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
