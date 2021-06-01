Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.47.

MGA stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. Magna International has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

