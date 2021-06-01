MahaDAO Price Tops $3.96 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00010893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.27 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,142 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

