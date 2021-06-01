MAI Capital Management Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

