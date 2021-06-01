MAI Capital Management Invests $201,000 in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

