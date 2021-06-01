MAI Capital Management Invests $212,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average is $304.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.