MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Magna International by 147.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

NYSE:MGA opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

