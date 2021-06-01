MAI Capital Management Sells 243 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

