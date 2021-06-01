Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 351,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

