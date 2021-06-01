Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

