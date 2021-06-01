Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

