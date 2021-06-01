Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

