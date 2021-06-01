Mariner LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 585,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

