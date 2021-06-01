Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after buying an additional 569,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.