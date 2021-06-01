Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.