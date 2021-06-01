Mariner LLC Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,310. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

