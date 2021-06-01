Mariner LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

